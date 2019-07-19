TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man is back in jail while awaiting a final sentence for robbing an Ace Cash Express in 2018, according to court records.
Myles Everett Booker, 28, was charged with aggravated robbery in February 2018 after police apprehended him in a field behind Bay Area Funeral Home, investigators said at the time.
Texas City police received a 911 call about a robbery in progress at Ace Cash Express, 5204 FM 1765, police said. Officers saw a man running across the parking lot to his vehicle as they arrived, police said.
Booker pleaded guilty to the charge in June, but opted to have a judge determine his sentence, court records show.
That hearing was set for Friday, but the day ended without the judge still mulling a sentence.
A judge Friday heard arguments in the case, but ended the day with the judge revoking Booker’s bond and having him taken into custody while setting Tuesday as the day to enforce a judgment against him, court records show.
