BOLIVAR PENINSULA
The jail trusties who clean Bolivar Peninsula beaches are used to picking up all sorts of things visitors leave behind, but Tuesday turned up something new: a pair of puppies.
While cleaning the beach near Rettilon Road, Galveston County jail trusties spotted two dogs near the water, Galveston Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Bertolino said.
“They were so small we almost didn’t see them,” Bertolino said
The dogs were alone, and were briefly adopted by the cleaning crew, Bertolino said. The prisoners gave the dogs water and a can of chicken, he said.
The team named the dogs Travis and Dune, in honor of where the animals were found. Fort Travis is a historic site on the west end of the peninsula.
After briefly searching for possible owners, Bertolino called the Galveston Police Department’s animal control division. The dog’s were taken to the Galveston Humane Society on Tuesday.
The dogs may have been abandoned at the beach, Bertolino said.
“There was nobody in that area,” he said. Both dogs were covered with ant bites.
Groups of jail trusties have been cleaning Bolivar Peninsula since July, after the Army Corps of Engineers told Galveston County it could not use machinery to clean the beaches of trash and debris.
The trusties clean different parts of the peninsula each day. On Tuesday, crews picked up more than 60 bags of trash, Bertolino said.
Dune and Travis will be put up for adoption after they are treated for a number of ailments, including ringworm, officials said.
Good deal, hope Dune & Travis find some good owners and homes. The trustee Beach Cleaning is working, why it can't be instituted on the West End is baffling.
