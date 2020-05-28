Steve Faught, director of construction for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, takes a photo as the restored statue of Mary is lowered onto a tower at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Workers remove plastic sheeting from the restored statue atop St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Steve Faught, director of construction for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, takes a photo as the restored statue of Mary is lowered onto a tower at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
St. Mary Cathedral Basilica parishioner Ingrid Gonzalez watches as the restored statue of Mary is lowered onto a tower at the church in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Galveston resident Paulette Lebouf, left, and others watch as the restored statue of Mary is lowered onto a tower at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Workers position the newly restored statue of Mary atop a tower at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica in Galveston on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
