GALVESTON
Dozens of people gathered Friday morning at Saengerfest Park for the installation of two sculptures that are among 20 made out of beach debris that will be put on display throughout the island.
The sculptures were made by Washed Ashore, an educational nonprofit that focuses attention on the problem of pollution in the oceans and waterways.
Washed Ashore sculptures have been featured at Disney World’s Epcot Center, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History and the Houston Zoo.
Galveston is the first place they have ever been displayed outside a paid gate, however, thanks to the Park Board of Trustees, Katie Dougherty, executive director of Washed Ashore, said.
“The park board has brought this to Galveston and we’d like to thank them for making this possible,” she said.
Washed Ashore also plans to make a sculpture out of debris collected from Galveston beaches and give to islanders next year, Dougherty said.
The sculptures are aesthetically pleasing from a distance. Once a viewer gets close, however, it becomes clear that colorful “Priscilla the Parrot Fish,” one of the two in Saengerfest Park, is made of plastic shovels, bottle caps, beer cans, cigarette lighters, combs, sandals, a bowling pin, fishing lures, toothbrushes and even ear of corn rendered from plastic — all of which was collected along Oregon beaches.
“We use this amazing art to capture people’s attention so that they can see how much plastic is in everybody’s life and how we can potentially reduce and consider how much plastic we use on a daily basis,” Brad Parks, conservation and education director for the nonprofit, said.
“Octavia the Octopus,” also in Saengerfest Park, is made of lighters, beach toys, a dog leash handle, plastic goose decoy, buoys, a plastic chair, a cooler, a microwave oven, a car radio, a plastic cooler and a construction pole that most likely came from Japan during the 2011 tsunami, Parks said.
Creating the sculptures can take years from gathering the plastic debris to the finished project, Leah Ruby, artistic director, said.
The first step is to talk about what animal is being harmed by the plastic pollution in the ocean, Ruby said. After that, a team sets up different designs of poses for the animals, she said.
“Sometimes, we want them to exhibit certain behaviors that they display in the wild,” Ruby said. “Notice how the octopus looks curious playing with the objects in her hand. We really wanted to show the personality of an octopus through these conceptual designs.”
After the conceptual designs are approved, the team welds a steel frame to hold the debris, Ruby said.
“We select all the plastic that we’re going to use,” Ruby said. “We don’t paint or use any polymers for our sculptures besides the plastic that we’ve collected from the beaches.”
“Octavia the Octopus” was difficult to make because it took a lot of red plastics, which are difficult to find, Ruby said.
“We spend thousands of hours of cleaning, collecting and organizing plastic debris,” Ruby said. “It’s a crazy material to work with. From the time the volunteers collect the plastic to the finished product, it can take years.”
The project has special importance for Galveston, Parks said.
“In a place like Galveston, the ocean is important to our daily lives,” Parks said. “The sculptures that you will see around the island are creatures that have been impacted by plastic pollution. These creatures all depend on us to give them a clean environment.”
Parks encouraged visitors to touch the sculptures and for visitors to look deeply into the details to reflect on how much plastic people use.
“While our sculptures are here temporarily through the beginning of March, we are going to be working to find a local artist to work with us in the coming year to create a piece that will be living in Galveston beyond this experience,” Parks said.
Working with a local artist to complete the piece will help elevate the art community and demonstrate the importance of a healthy ocean to residents and visitors of Galveston, Parks said.
Washed Ashore, which has been spreading its message for 12 years, has collected more than 37 tons of trash from beaches, Parks said.
Nearly 35 million tons of plastic entered global aquatic ecosystems in 2020, according to the Ocean Conservancy.
Although it’s tough to say how much plastic is in the ocean, scientists estimate about 8 million metric tons. That’s the weight of nearly 90 aircraft carriers, and it continues to grow, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
One of the ways people can help decrease the problem is to reduce the amount of plastic they use and to participate in cleanups, the administration said.
Plastic pollution is a threat to wildlife, which can become entangled in, or ingest plastics, and die, the administration said.
Debris such as cigarette butts, food wrappers, beverage bottles and single-use plastic bags typically enter the ocean through rain and winds and streams and storm drains can carry debris directly in the oceans as well, the administration said.
The park board plans to give incentives to people who spread awareness of the sculptures and the problem of marine pollution, Michael Woody, chief tourism officer, said.
People who take photos of sculptures and post them on social media with the hashtag #WashedAshoreGTX can win hotel stays and other prizes, Woody said.
“We’re thrilled to provide this experience to Galveston,” Woody said. “It’s another reason for people to love living here and another reason for people to love visiting here.”
