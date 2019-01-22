GALVESTON
Complaints about noise and pollution could spell the end of a summer fireworks series meant to get visitors to stay longer.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday deferred a decision about whether to continue a contract for a five-minute firework show for 14 summer Sundays from June to August. The show ran in 2017 and 2018. The decision wouldn’t affect the city’s popular July 4 fireworks show, which isn’t connected to the series.
The board needed more information before it could make a decision, members said.
The park board in 2017 began paying more than $60,000 a year as an attempt to encourage visitors to stay an extra night, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The fireworks are launched from the 37th Street groin, the rock slab structure extending into the Gulf, and events meet standards set by the city fire marshal, de Schaun said.
“We do believe that it gives people a reason to stay a little longer,” de Schaun said. “There are other things that we can do.”
Short-term-rental occupancy rates rose 4.3 percent on summer Sundays from 2016 to 2017, and 1.9 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to park board records.
But park board staff members recommended the board discontinue the practice in 2019 after significant complaints from area residents, officials said.
Many of the residents appeared at a committee meeting last week during which committee members recommended continuing fireworks for another year, park board officials said.
The fireworks are a weekly nuisance during the summer, resident Rebecca Gantert said.
“My house literally shakes,” Gantert said. “My 2-year-old granddaughter is awakened by the blasts.”
The excessive use of fireworks also poses an environmental concern, resident Wayne Holt said.
“These displays throw off chemicals that can be carcinogenic, plus microplastics and solid debris,” Holt said.
Holt and other residents aren’t proposing doing away with a July 4 event or fireworks on other major holidays, he said.
Trustees were sharply divided on the issue.
Residents’ concerns are valid, but businesses see a measurable benefit to the Sunday night fireworks, Trustee Jan Collier said.
“Even if it is only a five-minute display, you still have people in the restaurants,” Collier said. “It does bring business on Sunday nights to establishments that would not have business normally.”
Numerous business owners along the seawall see an uptick in their business because of the fireworks, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“They emphatically see an increase in their business and they have sales tax receipts to show that,” Priest said.
But the model of hosting fireworks displays each Sunday might need to be reassessed, Trustee Victor Viser said.
“By the end of the summer, the crowds are petering out,” Viser said.
The park board should assess other options for the fireworks program, de Schaun said.
The $60,000 used for weekly five-minute shows could be used for two larger firework displays to cap off the summer season, de Schaun said.
The debate raises questions the park board should be asking about environmental effects on the community, Trustee Jason Worthen said.
He wants to see the park board explore more expensive environmentally friendly fireworks, he said.
The park board will again discuss the contract’s renewal during its February meeting.
