DICKINSON
The county this week closed a pedestrian bridge badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey after engineers deemed it to be unsafe for more than one person to cross at a time.
The 35-year-old timber pedestrian bridge at Paul Hopkins Park is unsafe after being submerged in Hurricane Harvey’s floodwater last year, which will complicate matters for organizers of Dickinson’s popular Festival of Lights.
County officials knew the flood waters badly damaged the bridge, 1000 FM 517 in Dickinson, but a report returned this week revealed the 100-foot span over Dickinson Bayou too dangerous to cross, they said.
Some of the bridge’s supports have split, the report said. The report estimated the bridge can hold 25 percent of the weight it was originally designed to hold. The bridge was designed to hold about 100 pounds per square foot, officials said
Cracks, decays, warps and misalignments in the bridge have greatly reduced its load capacity, officials said.
“If you go one person at a time across, you probably can get across,” Gregory Wine, the engineer who led the structural analysis of the bridge, told county commissioners Monday.
The county park’s department closed the bridge Monday, and commissioners directed county staff members to seek funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to cover the cost of repairing or replacing the bridge. The costs start at $100,000 and could be as high as $180,000, Wine said.
The project is one of the first that county officials have publicly said they would seek funding for through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, a post-disaster program that allows local governments to complete projects that would reduce the potential loss of property in future disasters.
The bridge project appeared to be one of the county projects that is most obviously qualified for such funding, Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark said.
“It is one of the top projects that we have,” Clark said.
The county has hired a contractor to assess other assets that might qualify for mitigation grant funding, Clark said.
In the 13 months since Hurricane Harvey flooded the area, the county hasn’t received any funds through the FEMA grant program, officials said Thursday.
Commissioners will be presented with four grant projects for possible approval at their next meeting, officials said. Those four projects do not include the bridge.
Commissioners were presented with two options for replacing the bridge: either repair it, while maintaining its current look and design, or replace it with a new, higher bridge.
Whatever option the county chooses, the bridge’s closure is likely to affect events at the park.
Paul Hopkins Park is the site of Dickinson’s annual Festival of Lights, a Christmas-time event that draws tens of thousands of people to the city each year.
The festival usually spans both sides of the park, but without the bridge, the event likely will have to be on one side of the park.
“It’s a curve ball we’ll have to work around,” said Ken Suderman, one of the event’s organizers.
Clark said he hoped that a new bridge could be built and opened by October 2019.
