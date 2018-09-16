After raising concerns in August about a planned development near his property, League City resident Jay Holley now sees it as a great opportunity for his neighborhood, he said.
But a councilman’s concern about the proposed Town Harbour Estates has temporarily stalled the proposal until the next council meeting while officials talk with developers.
“I don’t want the city to own the bulkhead and I don’t want the city to own it in 20 years,” Councilman Larry Millican said.
Town Harbour Estates, a planned unit development, will be a gated community with 73 to 75 lots on 37 acres near Lakeside Drive in eastern League City, according to documents.
The development’s preliminary plans call for crews to build a 143-foot canal, and use the excavated dirt to elevate all of the lots above the flood plain, according to a January presentation.
Since developers first announced plans for Town Harbour Estates, League City residents have argued against the development for several reasons, including the fear it might flood surrounding homes, concern about removing several trees to make room for the canal, among other issues.
“I appreciate the attempts to convince us, but this seems like it will have zero benefits to us,” said Jon Siewevs, who lives near the planned development.
But the developer of the property, Joe Watson, has since worked with residents to address flooding concerns and other potential problems with the development, Holley said.
But Millican has other issues with the proposed development. During a public hearing, Millican argued against granting the developers’ rezoning request because of concerns the responsibility of maintaining the bulkhead might fall on the city.
Watson then offered to draft a document putting the obligation for maintenance on the homeowners association for 20 years and said refusing to grant it could mean scuttling the entire project.
But Millican continued to object, saying he was opposed to the city ever being potentially responsible.
The two sides then argued back and forth before Mayor Pat Hallisey intervened.
“We’re going back and forth and not getting anywhere,” Hallisey said. “I recommend deferring this until the next meeting and seeing if we can work something out in between.”
Councilman Hank Dugie agreed with Hallisey, saying the two sides were basically conducting negotiations and perhaps could move talks into executive session.
Watson already has succeeded in convincing the Bay Colony Municipal Utility District to annex the area into it.
A municipal utility district is a special district that functions as an independent, limited government. The purpose of such a district is to provide a developer an alternate way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads.
A Municipal Utility District might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and the district uses property tax revenues and user fees received from water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services.
