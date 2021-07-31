About 20 bike enthusiasts took to the streets in Texas City for a community bike ride at dusk on Friday.
The informal event, organized by Texas City residents Jojo Skinner and Tre Hernandez along with other bike lovers, is part of a growing movement of similar events.
