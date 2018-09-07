Dr. G. Ray Callas was installed as president of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists during its 43rd annual meeting Friday in Bastrop.
Callas, a Galveston native and O'Connell High School and the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston graduate, is a partner of Anesthesia Associates in Beaumont.
He also serves as an appointee by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, a member of the board of trustees for the Texas Medical Association, a fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology and vice chairman of the Texas Medical Liability Trust.
— Angela Wilson
