GALVESTON
Facing intense last-minute scrutiny from island business groups, a split Galveston City Council on Thursday rejected a proposal to give one company a contract to pick up and dispose of all commercial trash.
The council voted 4-3 to reject a $2.7 million franchise agreement making BFI Waste Services the only choice for businesses with commercial dumpsters.
The proposal had been in the works since 2017, and was the subject of two public hearings in June and July.
The city proposed moving to a single-hauler system in response to constant complaints about trash problems on the island, officials said.
Only four trash-hauling business are allowed to operate on the island now. But even that small number complicates such things as ensuring apartment complexes empty overflowing dumpsters, city staff members have said. The city must track down a manager or property owner, issue a warning and rely on owners or managers to communicate with the haulers.
A single-hauler system would allow the city to call the hauling company directly, demand a pickup and charge the businesses for the cost, staff members have said.
The council deferred the agreement at its July 26 meeting, responding to requests from some businesses for more time to research the issue.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association on Aug. 17 again asked the council to defer.
Some business owners and managers Thursday said the city shouldn't meddle in the trash-hauling business, and should allow businesses to choose who they want based on the rates they can find and prefer.
"The current system allows me to be my own advocate," said Lance Parks, the marina manager at the Galveston Yacht Basin. "I don't have to go through city hall to take care of my own business needs."
Opinions from business owners were not unanimous, however. Lisa Blair, owner of Sunflower Bakery & Cafe on 14th Street, said a single-hauler agreement would significantly decrease costs to her business.
"I believe that an exclusive contract will provide better service, because I think it will incentivize the vendor to hold on to that contract for the entire island by keeping up their standards of service and being responsive to people's complaints," Blair said.
Council members David Collins, Jason Hardcastle, John Paul Listowski and Jackie Cole voted against the contract. Mayor Jim Yarbrough, and council members Craig Brown and Amy Bly voted for the contract.
"I think there's a better way to do it," Listowski said. "I'm against eliminating that free market for a service like this."
City officials did not immediately say what they might propose in place of the rejected plan.
The council could take up the same issue again at its next meeting, although one of the council members who vote against the ordinance would have to reconsider for the measure to pass.
The city administration could also choose to write an alternative contract in which the city has a franchise with two or more haulers. Officials said they doubted such a plan would improve the situation much.
The city could also increase its enforcement of commercial trash rules, which officials insist would require more staff.
Finally, the city could choose to do nothing and move on to other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.