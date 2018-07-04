KEMAH
City council officials might soon reveal changes to the city’s parking rules as they work to simplify enforcement in a town known for tourism.
The city council has previously discussed altering parking laws since 2010, which included limiting parking times by installing devices such as parking meters.
Recent parking ordinance changes also included preventing residents from parking vehicles on unpaved areas in the city, officials said.
At the massive entertainment complex Kemah Boardwalk, there’s a parking fee on Friday evenings and Saturdays and Sundays during the summer season.
Any parking revisions made by the city council would not change the parking rules for residents at the boardwalk, Mayor Carol Joiner said.
City officials would not comment on which parts of the city parking revisions would cover.
Parking revisions shouldn’t greatly affect residents, city spokesman Nick Haby said.
“Just like in any town, it’s always a good idea from time to time to review your codes to make sure they still make sense,” he said. “That’s what we are doing here.”
The new revisions would look at making rules easier to execute, Joiner said.
“The existing ordinance has been revised several times,” Joiner said. “It just needs to be cleaned up so it is easier to enforce.”
City council members have discussed looking at the current parking ordinance, Haby said.
“We are just kind of seeing where city council wants to land on revising and updating,” he said. “We did get feedback from council that we need to look at existing ordinances.”
Changing city ordinances is a regular part of what city council does, Haby said.
“Over the last couple of years, we have changed signs and parking ordinances and all this stuff,” he said.
Council made sign ordinance revisions in 2016, allowing off-premises signs for businesses as long as the sign and the business property are within 2,000 feet of each other.
Council members will look at specific revisions and see what parts of the city would undergo changes, Haby said.
“What we will do is go back and do some research and see what is on the books,” he said. “Ultimately, we will bring some work back to council that gives them some decisions to make on what, if anything, needs to change.”
City council members did not respond to multiple requests for comment between June 26 and July 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.