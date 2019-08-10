Clear the Shelters Day set for Saturday
Several local animal shelters across Galveston County will participate in the national Clear the Shelters pet adoption event Saturday.
Clear the Shelters, spearheaded by NBC and Telemundo owned stations, is a nationwide pet adoption drive, which has found homes for more than 250,000 pets since 2015.
Traditionally, on Clear the Shelters Day, most pet adoptions are free — or prices are reduced significantly — with adopters receiving all regular adoption services such as a veterinary exam, vaccines, testing, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery.
Friendswood Animal Control will participate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. All pet adoptions and services Saturday will be free. For information, visit www.friendswood.com/animal-control or call 281-996-3390.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center also will offer $5 adoptions for all cats and dogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.
For a complete listing of participating shelters, visit www.cleartheshelters.com.
— Angela Wilson
