GALVESTON
After the death of an inmate last week, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset is searching for a company to review the medical care provided at the Galveston County Jail.
Trochesset is looking for a company that can review the ratio of service providers to inmates and determine whether Galveston County provides the same level of service as other similarly sized county jails, he said Tuesday.
“We’re going to see if there are things that we can or are able to provide better,” Trochesset said.
The review comes as Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Ronald Cotton Jr., 30, who died at the University of Texas Medical Branch last week after falling ill at the jail.
Few details have been released about Cotton’s death. Cotton had been dehydrated before being transported to the hospital, where he died about six hours after arriving, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a determination for Cotton’s death.
The county has not said how long Cotton had been receiving medical treatment at the jail before being transported to the hospital, or whether Cotton had any underlying medical conditions that could have contributed to his death.
The Rangers are expected to hand over their investigation to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office once it’s complete.
Trochesset’s review is separate from the investigation, he said. He said he intended to pay for the review out of his department’s commissary funds, and that it would not require approval from Galveston County commissioners to go forward.
The first step would be finding a company that can conduct a review, Trochesset said.
“I don’t even know if there’s a company that does this, but I’m going to try to find one,” he said.
Cotton’s death is at least the fifth reported in-custody death for the sheriff’s office since 2015.
The county has been sued over medical care at the jail three times since 2015. One of those lawsuits was settled, while two others are still active.
Inmate care in the county jail is contracted to Soluta Health, a subsidiary of Boon-Chapman, a Texas-based third-party administrator. Both Soluta and Boon-Chapman also have been named in the lawsuits over healthcare at the jail.
Almost 1,040 inmates were being held at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday, according to the jail’s website.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on Tuesday said he had not heard of the sheriff’s plans to review medical care in the jail. County commissioners have been briefed about the jail because of the lawsuits filed against the county, but aren’t aware of any need for reforms at the jail, they said.
“We’ve never had any complaints with medical care from the providers or the staff,” Henry said. “No one has ever said we don’t have the things we need.”
If Trochesset’s review reveals the need for any reforms, Henry said he expected the sheriff would inform the commissioners court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.