GALVESTON
About 27,000 CenterPoint Energy customers in the greater Houston area should ignore the $200,000 natural gas bill notices they will receive via email, company officials said Thursday.
The fantastically high bill notifications were sent in error, officials said.
Power outages roiling through much of Texas caused a technical malfunctions that sent $202,102.16 bill notices to thousands of customers by mistake, CenterPoint spokesman Alejandra Diaz said.
Customers who received the emails should disregard them, she said.
"This was only an email message error, not a billing error," Diaz said.
Those customers will receive an updated bill Friday, she said.
