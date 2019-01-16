FRIENDSWOOD
Officials are in the early stages of considering whether or not to call for a November bond referendum, anticipating the financial cost of projects to reduce future Hurricane Harvey-like flooding in the city could be in the tens of millions of dollars.
But residents ultimately will decide on whether to do so and how many projects to include, Mayor Mike Foreman said.
“I don’t want to stand up and say this is what we need to do,” Foreman said. “I want the citizens to have a clean slate and not tell them this is an answer, but have them come to us and say this is what the city needs and this is what it can afford.”
Friendswood joins the likes of League City as a community in northern Galveston County considering a bond referendum as a solution to fund the massive costs of drainage and flooding mitigation projects residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the area in August 2017.
The city’s yearly general fund budget hovers around $25 million, while drainage improvements could cost in the tens of millions of dollars, city officials said.
Although calling for a bond referendum might be necessary, it couldn’t come at a worse time, Councilman John Scott said. The council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to increase the rates it charges for water and sewer services from an average of $144 to about $175 on a home that uses 20,000 gallons during a billing cycle.
The new rates were necessary to fund capital improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems, officials said.
The city’s revised capital improvement plan calls for more than $32 million in projects over the next seven years, including work on several lift stations and contributions to constructing a 42-inch water line to the Southeast Water Purification Plant in Houston, among others.
“It’s difficult, but I agree it has to be done,” Scott said of a bond election. “We have to do something with the drainage.”
City officials hope to receive a report from a drainage subcommittee — comprised of elected officials, staff and residents — that should detail a list of possible projects and how much they might cost, City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
City staff members want to apply for federal and state grants for some of those projects, but those applications typically involve matching local funds, Kabiri said.
Officials are hopeful that following a similar approach to the one the city took during a 2013 bond election will have positive results, Kabiri said.
Voters in 2013 approved four bond propositions totaling about $24 million to spend on several projects.
Leading up to that election, the city formed several resident committees to review needs and wants and create the list of projects that eventually went to the voters, Kabiri said.
Part of the reason city officials are planning this far in advance is to give residents about eight months to consider the positives and negatives of a bond referendum, Kabiri said.
The council seemed generally supportive of the measure, so long as residents are heavily involved.
“This gives citizens the chance to vet this,” Councilwoman Sally Branson said. “I see this as a precursor to whether or not we have a bond election.”
And some council members said the referendum should be limited to drainage projects, while Councilman Steve Rockey said that it should be divided into separate sections for voters to consider whether more than drainage is included.
“I don’t want to package drainage, which some might be strongly for, with a new senior center,” Rockey said. “I don’t want one to go down for another. There needs to be separate bonds.”
