LA MARQUE
Omega Bay subdivision residents want to create a new tax zone to pay for road maintenance in their private neighborhood, which can’t afford to repave its roads, they said.
The Omega Bay subdivision, about 4 miles south of downtown La Marque, contains 280 houses, all of them built on private roads. A homeowners association, established decades ago, is responsible for maintaining the subdivision’s infrastructure, but the fees the association collects every year — about $250 an address — isn’t enough to cover the $5 million it would cost to repave the decades-old, crumbling streets, residents said.
To bridge the financial gap, residents are hoping to establish a tax increment reinvestment zone, the city’s first, which will see a portion of their future property taxes put aside to be used exclusively for road repairs.
“People pay an awful lot of taxes, but because of the way it was set up, all the roads are private,” said Robert Michetich, a La Marque council member and Omega Bay resident. “Police and fire are great, but you’re pretty limited in what you get beyond that.”
A tax increment reinvestment zone is an economic tool generally used by cities to spur development in an area. In the zones, developers typically pay for public improvements and are reimbursed with interest from increased tax revenue in the zone or proceeds from government-issued bonds. Galveston County has 22 of them, but there aren’t any in La Marque, people involved with the new tax zone said.
The way the tax increment reinvestment zone, commonly known as a TIRZ, would work in Omega Bay is like this:
If the La Marque City Council approved the zone, which could come up for deliberation next month, then a property tax cap would be set. Any taxes paid by Omega Bay residents that exceed the cap would be set aside specifically for road maintenance in their neighborhood and doled out by an elected board.
To have city council members address the issue, organizers had to gather enough subdivision signatures to represent more than half of Omega Bay’s combined valuation.
“We’ve got a huge amount of support for this thing,” Michetich said.
Still, questions remain. For the neighborhood’s roads to receive public maintenance, property owners would have to hand the roads over to the city. While the maintenance would be nice, it’s unclear what else might come with such a deal, George Schilter, another Omega Bay resident said.
“If the streets get turned over to the city then they’ll have to be widened to fit the city’s standards,” he said. “Who’s going to pay me for my lot if I have to give that space up? What happens to all these people that are driving their golf carts up and down the roads? That’s against the law if they’re on public streets. There are some questions that need answered before we do this.”
For its part, the city is in a wait-and-see mode. After an initial city council vote this week that cleared the issue for a public hearing next month, it will be up to council members to decide what to do next, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city, said.
“Council will review and discuss and the community will have the opportunity to participate,” she said.
