League City failed in its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, but several local officials said the process showed much about the region’s potential.
Several entities and business owners could soon form a task force to market Galveston County — between Beltway 8 and Galveston island — as an innovation corridor, similar to Katy’s energy corridor, said Steve Paterson, president and CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We have the ingredients to make the best chocolate cake in the world,” Paterson said. “But we need to bring it together.”
The Galveston County and southern parts of Harris County have much in common with the beginning of California’s Silicon Valley, Paterson said.
The area around League City is home to a qualified workforce, including more than 200,000 employees in the aerospace industry, about 134,800 medical and life sciences employees and 94,800 maritime employees, officials said.
Galveston County and southern Harris County benefit from having NASA, the University of Texas Medical Branch and several other hospitals nearby, Paterson said.
Members of the partnership also have identified more than 40 technological startups that show the area is growing in technical fields organically, Paterson said.
Several League City councilmen praised the effort to label the area an innovation corridor.
“The innovation corridor is one of the most exciting things,” Councilman Nick Long said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Ten years ago, no one knew about the energy corridor. This will bring high-quality jobs to League City.”
Since Paterson proposed the marketing plan, several other entities have signed on to research the idea, including Galveston County, the medical branch, College of the Mainland and several other groups and school districts, he said.
“The idea has potential,” League City Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “There are a lot of smart people involved, and the thing of it is our city benefits.”
But the plan must still contend with the same issues that plagued League City’s Amazon bid.
The fast-growing Galveston County city didn’t make Amazon’s cut because it lacked public transportation the company wanted for the 50,000 employees who would work there, officials said.
“We had the education level, but the public transportation killed it for us,” Paterson said. “But I think Amazon had a lot of valid points in all they talked about.”
The area will change more when the Texas Department of Transportation builds the Grand Parkway, or state Highway 9, through League City. It would take at least five years to build and open the new highway, officials said.
The innovation corridor tagline also wouldn’t just benefit League City, but could give the entire county an identity to align behind, Paterson said.
A group of 50 stakeholders recently met to discuss the idea and will meet again before a task force is formed, Paterson said.
The county is not alone in pursuing the innovation corridor designation.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with representatives from Rice University, in April unveiled plans to turn the midtown area of the city into an innovation district.
The plan would transform a 9.4-acre site to draw local entrepreneurs, officials said.
“The spur for that was Amazon,” Paterson said.
The Galveston County proposed innovation corridor would include some of Houston, but the area in the county itself is better-suited to the moniker, Paterson said.
