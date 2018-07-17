TEXAS CITY
More than 6,000 Texas-New Mexico Power customers in the northern section of Texas City were without power Tuesday afternoon, but the company announced power had been restored by 5:30 p.m., officials said.
The company first reported the outage shortly before 4 p.m. and estimated there were more than 6,000 customers without power at 4:30. As of Tuesday night, the company had not identified the cause of the outage, officials said.
The company initially had estimated power would be restored by 8:15 p.m., but reported at 5:30 p.m. power was back on, officials said.
"If your power still is out, first check your breakers," the power company wrote on social media. "If those are OK, call 888-866-7456, even if you called previously."
