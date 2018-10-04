Coastal Health and Wellness was recently awarded more than $500,000 in two grants aimed at providing care in the case of a natural disaster and combating the nationwide opioid crisis.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration granted a two-year $337,012 Capital Assistance for Hurricane Response and Recovery Efforts grant in September, and $185,000 funding for opioid response.
“Coastal Health and Wellness is grateful for these grant opportunities,” said Mary Orange, the group’s business office manager. “These funds will allow the Texas City and Galveston clinics to continue providing access to high-quality primary care to the public.”
The grant funds provide support to health centers affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
For information, visit www.coastalhw.org or call 409-938-2234.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.