GALVESTON
It’s raining at high tide.
For Galveston, that’s the first warning sign of street flooding. A few inches over a few hours can swamp streets and bring the city to a standstill. Cars are flooded, downtown businesses fight to keep waves from crashing through their front doors, the fire department readies to perform water rescues on Harborside Drive.
The scenes are more or less typical — and in recent months have happened with alarming frequency. On four occasions in September and October, island streets flooded.
Street flooding has long been a problem, a reality, in Galveston, but there’s a growing perception among some islanders that things have gotten worse. That’s driven, in part, by the four floods this fall, which occurred during one of the wettest periods in Galveston history.
But a combination of things, some manmade, some natural, are contributing to the flooding and the idea that flooding is getting worse, city officials acknowledge.
“It’s not a new problem,” said Kyle Hockersmith, Galveston’s director of public works. “There are certain issues that really make it a worse problem.”
Some of the problems will be addressed by planned drainage projects, city officials say.
But those projects will happen at the whims of bureaucracy, Hockersmith said. And even as the city rushes to complete years old plans, more and more dire climate warnings indicate the city will be playing catch-up for years to come.
NATURE
If there is one thing city officials have pointed to as a reason for flooding, it’s the tide.
Sea levels are a major cause of street flooding in Galveston, maybe to an extent most people don’t realize, Hockersmith said. Even on sunny days, sea water intrudes many blocks into the island’s stormwater system, he said.
Tides also are often high enough to completely block the outfalls from which water drains off the island, Hockersmith said.
“When you have pipes that don’t have very much fall, and they’re submerged with tide water at the outfall, what happens is the water slows down,” he said.
There’s no exact amount of rain that will cause street flooding, but one thing is clear: a couple inches of rain over the course of an hour can cause flooding at high tide.
The situation is not going to get better any time soon, officials said.
Numerous experts predict tides will get higher and rains will get heavier in the future.
The Fourth National Climate Assessment, published last month by a group of government agencies, reported sea level rise along the Texas Gulf Coast is twice the global average.
The same report said the frequency and intensity of heavy rain would increase during the remainder of the century.
Heavier storms are becoming so frequent that in September the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration changed its definition of 100-year storm by adding 3.5 inches.
Storms once considered 100-year events are now considered more likely, and the amount of rain expected from a “rare” 100-year storm has increased, according to the administration.
MAN
But rain and tides alone don’t cause street flooding — city infrastructure does too, Hockersmith said. Sometimes, the city’s attempts at improvements can lead to increased flooding.
One example is a 2014 reconstruction of 43rd Street near Ball High School, Hockersmith said.
The city increased the size of drainage pipes along 43rd Street, in part because such an increase was called for in a 2003 drainage master plan, he said.
After the work was completed in 2016, the city discovered the large pipes didn’t prevent 43rd Street from flooding. Rather, during large storms, water from the street backed up near Broadway because it was reaching smaller pipes on its way to drain into Offatts Bayou.
“You’ve got a good system draining into a less good system,” he said.
Ideally, the city would have worked backwards to the street, increasing the size of drainage pipes closer to the outfalls before increasing the size of inland pipes, officials said. But the upsized pipes were installed because the city received funding for the project with Hurricane Ike recovery money, officials said.
The city also didn’t build a second outlet line off of 43rd Street — despite it being called for in the master plan, officials said.
That pipe could have relieved some of the water stacking in the area, but not enough to make it cost effective, Hockersmith said.
That line would have cost $50 million, he said. The city would have been chasing “dimes of value for dollars of costs.”
The city had changed some of its planning procedures since the 43rd project was conceived of, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
“I don’t know what the line of thought was back then,” Cook said. “That was a different city manager, a different administration.”
PLANS TO FIX IT
There are plans to address problems in frequently flooding parts of Galveston, officials said.
The city in September began a $12.9 million drainage project on 18th Street, which will increase the size of pipes in the constantly flooding area. That project will be done simultaneously with a similar project on 23rd Street, officials said.
The city also has announced plans to build a $30 million pump station on Harborside Drive that would help drain streets faster — although not entirely stop flooding.
The pump project could lead to a bond vote sometime in the early 2020s, asking voters to invest in more pumps, Cook said.
Whether that ever comes to fruition depends on a lot of things, including whether locals are concerned enough about flooding that they don’t balk at the project’s substantial price tag, Cook said.
A drought — or a even couple years with no floods — could be enough for concerns about street flooding to fade to the point where voters aren’t willing to carry the cost, he said.
“It’s going to be a quarter of a billion dollars and it’s going to be a lot of money to maintain it,” Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.