The fourth mass shooting in two years has prompted dozens of Texas Democrats to call on Gov. Greg Abbott to convene a special session to address gun violence.
But it doesn’t appear Abbott is willing to bring legislators back to Austin this year.
In a letter sent to Abbott on Wednesday, 61 Democrats asked for an emergency special session that would be dedicated to passing laws on ending gun violence and combating hate crime.
“We have now had four devastating mass shootings in the state of Texas in the last 18 months, and two in less than a month,” the Democrats said in a press release. One of those was the Santa Fe High School shooting that resulted in 10 people dead and 13 more injured in May 2018.
In the last 22 months, there have been high-profile mass shootings in Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and in Midland and Odessa.
The Democrats called for bills that would enact “extreme risk protective order laws” and close background check loopholes in Texas, among other things.
An Abbott spokesman responded to the calls for a special session by saying that Democrats “need to stop talking to cameras and start talking to colleagues in the Capitol to reach consensus.”
After the shooting in Midland and Odessa on Saturday, Abbott said the “status quo” in Texas was unacceptable, though he has not said what kind of laws he might support to decrease gun violence.
The legislature has made a new move to come up with solutions.
On Wednesday, Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen nominated 13 state representatives to sit on a new Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety.
The committee is tasked with coming up with recommendations that could help prevent mass shootings. Bonnen’s office talked about studying collaborations between state and local agencies, fostering “safe climates” in schools and researching “technological solutions to better detect, assess, report, and prevent threats.”
None of the 13 people appointed to the select committee represent Galveston County or districts adjacent to Galveston County.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also plans to appoint state senators to the committee.
If Abbott does not call a special session, the committee’s recommendation would not be considered until the legislative session in 2021.
A PACK OF PACHYDERMS
A national conservative group is meeting in Galveston this week.
The National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs will hold its biennial convention at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort from Thursday until Saturday.
The convention will feature keynote speeches from Matthew Whitaker, the one-time acting U.S. Attorney General, and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the freshman Congressman who has become an outspoken and sometimes controversial conservative voice during his first term in office.
Convention organizers say attendees will attend breakout sessions about immigration, national security and the economy.
Pachyderm Clubs were founded in Missouri in 1967 and now can be found in 11 states. Most of the clubs can still be found in Missouri and Texas. The clubs’ stated goal is to encourage “broad citizen participation in politics” by encouraging civil and respectful environments.
NOTEBOOK
U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, a Republican who represents Waco and College Station, will not seek re-election next year. He’s the fifth Texas House Republican to decide to retire instead to trying to win re-election in 2020. ... Ten Democratic presidential candidates will be in Houston a week from tonight for the third Democratic Primary debate. While some candidates, including Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, have announced plans to be in Texas on the days around the debate, no one has announced any campaign stops in Galveston County. ... There are 61 days until the next election day, the Nov. 5 local entity elections.
