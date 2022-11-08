DICKINSON
Dickinson’s longtime police chief tendered his resignation last week after city officials announced they were placing him on administrative leave for declining to cut positions as instructed.
Roy Morales, who has served as the Dickinson Police Chief for 26 years, announced Thursday he would resign effective Dec. 2, after City Manager Theo Melancon placed him on administrative leave the same day.
City administrators instructed Morales to eliminate two police administration positions — Lt. Frank Price, who headed up the department’s human resources duties and internal investigations and Capt. Melvin Mason, who was in charge of the criminal investigation division for the department.
After the budget took effect on Oct. 1, Morales brought Price back as a patrol officer but assigned him to the same administrative duties as he had before, just without the rank and at an officer’s pay rate.
Morales was placed on administrative leave after failing to implement staffing changes mandated in the 2022-2023 city budget that would enable the city to give officers a 12 percent pay raise, add more officers on patrol, add a jailer and an administrative sergeant’s position within the department, Melancon said.
When Melancon learned Morales had not eliminated the positions, he decided to place Morales on paid leave until Nov. 11, he said.
“Simply put, there was a difference of opinion between myself and city hall,” Morales said.
Morales has been a popular and beloved figure around Dickinson for decades. A hometown man, he served on the city council and is a former mayor.
“The chief has been with Dickinson from when we were just a village all the way to our designation as a medium sized city,” said longtime Dickinson resident, author and historian Ernie Deats. “He left a great job at GM General Telephone to go back and become a police officer and worked his way up to chief.”
Plenty of people who knew Morales admired him for his leadership and dedication to the city, they said.
“I used to refer to Ron as ‘the most powerful man in Dickinson,’” Julie Masters, former Dickinson mayor, said. “He not only grew up here in Dickinson, he served on city council, then as mayor, and finally as the chief of police.
"During all those years, he established relationships with citizens and business owners that created a bond of trust and friendship that has lasted through all his years of service to this community.
“He and I made a great team in the direst of times, responding to the Rita evacuation, Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey. Ron's retirement doesn't come as a surprise to me as we had this conversation just weeks ago. He has my deepest gratitude for giving all he had to the citizens of Dickinson, I wish him the very best as he spends more time with friends and family.”
Those who worked with Morales remarked on his forward thinking and his ability to bring fresh ideas into policing and bridging the gap between the community and police.
“He has been a powerful personality for progressive policing and way ahead of his time,” Dickinson police chaplain William King III said. “Even when he lacked resources, he was able to work with what he was given and always brought excellence. He is a man you could trust and the best of the best.
“I am proud to have worked with him and sad that Dickinson is losing his principles and knowledge.”
Morales began preparing for retirement earlier in the year and was moving things from his office throughout the year, he said.
“I have seen such major changes in Dickinson,” Morales said. “As it has grown, it has become much more demanding, with larger problems and we have had to adjust. One of the biggest adjustments in my time has been the change and advancement in technology.
“There have been difficult times in my time here. The deaths of children I have come across have been the most difficult, you always carry that with you. The best times were seeing my fellow officers stepping up and putting others before themselves. During Harvey, while their homes were flooding and they could save some possessions, they chose to serve others. I am overwhelmed with joy to have worked with those types of people.”
As he looks forward to his golden years, Morales said he is most excited to spend time with his 12 grandchildren.
“I can’t get enough of them and I am so excited to spend time with them,” Morales said. “I am excited to get more time to hunt, fish, and tend to my cattle in Groveton.
“I want to thank the city of Dickinson and give my love to those who made these years so special.”
