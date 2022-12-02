HITCHCOCK
A mother and stepfather are jailed on accusations they abused and neglected their mentally and physically incapacitated son in ways including keeping him tied to a bed, Hitchcock police said Friday.
HITCHCOCK
A mother and stepfather are jailed on accusations they abused and neglected their mentally and physically incapacitated son in ways including keeping him tied to a bed, Hitchcock police said Friday.
Hitchcock officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Highland Bayou RV Park, 9202 state Highway 6. Medics were already rendering aid to the mentally and physically incapacitated 45-year-old man, police said.
The man weighed only 70 pounds, suffered from severe muscular atrophy and was covered in bed sores and filth, officers said. The man also was missing parts of his bottom lip and several teeth, officers said.
Police allege the man had been tethered to his bed for two weeks and had fresh wounds and healing scars from the restraints.
Timothy Ellis, 51, identified by police as the man’s stepfather, and Billie Barnes, 66, identified as his mother, both of Hitchcock, are charged with injury to a disabled person held on $250,000 in bonds.
Ellis is accused of attempting to heal the man’s medical and cognitive ailments holistically, despite having no training, officers said. Barnes is accused of allowing injury by omission by allowing the treatment of her son to occur, police said.
Police allege Ellis had bound the man’s wrists together and around his neck to prevent him from acting out, officers said. Ellis also is accused of cutting the man’s ear open to correct a “cauliflower ear” and suturing it with fishing line, police said.
The man was transported to HCA Houston-Mainland hospital in critical condition, officers said. He was found to have signs of significant neglect and remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit Friday, officers said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.