GALVESTON
Two Galveston women have been sentenced to federal prison in Corpus Christi for their role in a plan to sell methamphetamine, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Beatrice Adriana Ortega, 28, of Galveston, was sentenced April 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Corpus Christi to 42 months in federal prison, while Esmerelda Guadalupe Ramos, 27, was sentenced late Thursday to 35 months in prison, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The women also will serve five years of supervised release after their prison sentences, Dodge said.
Ortega and Ramos both initially pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 6 kilograms of methamphetamine in late 2017 and were sentenced late Wednesday, Dodge said.
A drug-sniffing dog in August 2017 alerted officers to their blue Chrysler as they were crossing a border checkpoint, Dodge said. Authorities in a subsequent search found six bundles hidden in a dashboard that had a total of 6.28 kilograms, more than 14 pounds, of methamphetamine, Dodge said.
