Bill McGarvey of Texas City has announced he’ll run for the College of the Mainland Board of Trustees at-large Position 6, currently held by Rachel Delgado.
Delgado has announced she won’t run for re-election, and McGarvey has received the endorsement of most sitting board members and their associates.
“College of the Mainland will always have a special place in my heart,” McGarvey said. “When I graduated from high school, I had neither the grades, nor the money, nor the maturity to make it at a four-year university, but thanks to College of the Mainland, I had the opportunity to pursue a higher education, and this changed the direction of my life.”
The election is May 4.
