LA MARQUE
For most of the time since Ruby Tracey and her fiancé, Christopher Cooke, arrived in Galveston County last month, they’ve been sleeping in their Jeep in parking lots around La Marque.
It wasn’t how they imagined their new life on the Gulf Coast would begin, but after the place they had lined up to stay fell through, there simply wasn’t anywhere else to go, Tracey said. The Salvation Army Center of Hope shelter in Galveston didn’t have any beds available when they visited, and besides, the couple needed to be farther north for the sales job Cooke was hoping to start working at part-time.
“Our plan is to get an apartment or something, eventually,” Tracey said on Thursday. “But it’ll probably be the Jeep tonight. We fold the front seats down, but we can’t put the back seats all the way down because all of our stuff is back there.”
The couple had decided to move to Galveston from where they were living with Cooke’s dad in Arkansas after a family fight didn’t leave them with many options. Cooke, who is from Texas, was told by friends there were jobs available here, but it has taken a while to find something, he said.
In the meantime, a record-setting cold front arrived on Tuesday night and Tracey found out she was pregnant. With no where else to turn, Cooke asked for help on Craigslist.
“Down on my luck right now just got back in town 36m looking to do whatever been staying in my Jeep,” Cooke wrote.
No one answered, and now the couple takes turns waking up at night to turn the heat on in their vehicle unless they can scrounge up enough money to stay in a hotel.
“It gets horribly cold, and very frightening,” Tracey said. “We have a couple blankets, so we can stay pretty warm. I’ll get up every hour or so to turn the car on for the heat, but that burns gas.”
Homelessness in Galveston County has gotten worse since January, local officials said. That’s the last time there was a point-in-time count, the official survey that accounts for how many people are living without shelter. In early 2018, 425 people were counted in Galveston County, but the Rev. Edward Lawson, president of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition, said he expects that number to increase when the next count takes place on Jan. 24.
“There are people on the beaches, people sleeping in cars, people under bridges,” he said. “It’s not just the La Marque Walmart parking lot. We fully expect there to be at least 600 or 700 people the next count. There will be more than before because of Harvey. All the people who moved into hotels and couldn’t keep paying, most people like that are on the street now.”
Various local resources exist for people in need, but it’s not uncommon to find people who don’t know about them or who don’t qualify, Lawson said. For example, the Gulf Coast Center, which is funded by the Department of State Health Services, connects people with substance abuse and mental health problems to the appropriate resources through its Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program, which typically relies on people showing up at a pre-determined location for help.
“It starts out with outreach,” Justine St. Cyr, a program case manager for the Gulf Coast Center, said. “A lot of it begins with reaching people at libraries and general service centers and connecting them with mental health services and offering additional resources and referrals.”
But for people like Tracey and Cooke, who said they don’t need mental health resources, only blankets, the assistance and outreach isn’t as intensive, St. Cyr said. And the only shelter in the county they can stay at, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, is on Galveston Island.
That shelter has 144 beds open to men, women and families, and averages about 100 people staying every night, Holly McDonald, director of community relations and development for The Salvation Army, said. Thirty of those beds are first-come, first-served, but the rest are reserved for people with a case worker.
What’s really needed is a shelter on the mainland where anyone can go for help without having to meet certain qualifications, Lawson said.
“There is only one shelter and that is The Salvation Army,” he said. “Even when the cops pick people up they have to take them to Houston. We have nothing in Galveston. We need an emergency shelter.”
Tracey and Cooke said the need is obvious. At least a dozen other people are living in the parking lot where they usually stay, and it’s not getting any warmer outside, Tracey said. Cooke, who finally got a job this week, has a possible escape plan worked out, but the same can’t be said for everyone.
“I honestly think that one of the cities out here needs to do something,” Tracey said. “There are so many empty buildings that could be used for a shelter no matter if it’s cold or hot outside. There needs to be something to help.”
