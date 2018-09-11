A Bacliff gentlemen’s club has until Friday to respond to an exotic dancer’s lawsuit claiming it did not pay her minimum wage or time and a half for overtime work, court records show.
Frankie Henderson sued Double Shoe Men’s Club, DSW Restaurant and 3625 Highway 146 in June in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asserting the club treated her as an independent contractor.
Henderson was not paid minimum wage of $7.25 per hour while working at Double Shoe Men’s Club, and regularly had to pay fines and share tips, according to the lawsuit.
This isn’t the first lawsuit Henderson has brought against a men’s club in Galveston County over pay and contract issues.
Henderson in March 2017 filed against Heartbreakers Gentlemen’s Club in Dickinson, asserting she was illegally considered an independent contractor while working there.
That lawsuit was dismissed in March 2018 because of a license agreement, court records show.
GAME ROOM LAWSUIT
The defendants in a lawsuit over two Hitchcock game rooms have filed a general denial in Galveston County district courts.
Robert Booth, representing Zeeshan Rajpute, Sarwar Jawad, Creative Establishment and a John Doe employee of either Galveston County or the city of Hitchcock, filed an answer to a lawsuit Sept. 7 in the 405th District Court, generally denying the assertions.
An attorney representing Muhammad Zubair Safdar had previously filed suit against the group, seeking between $100,000 and $500,000 and asking to get out of a partnership that owns two game rooms, asserting that a public employee of either the city or county government is aiding the other two owners in operating an illegal gambling parlor.
Texas outlaws gambling and electronic gambling devices, but allows an exemption for businesses that offer small non-cash prizes, limited to $5 or 10 times the cost of playing the game, whichever is smaller.
Game rooms are a divisive topic in Hitchcock. The city makes about $400,000 a year, about 8.6 percent of its revenue, from fees charged to game-room operators.
HURRICANE HARVEY LOSSES
A Texas City-based rental company is suing a man, asserting he rented an excavator and bucket from the company in 2017, but it flooded during Hurricane Harvey and he never paid them for the damage.
Sunbelt Rentals filed suit Tuesday against Mario Treychon Laday in the 212th District Court, seeking more than $43,900 in damages.
Laday rented a mini excavator and compact bucket from the company in July 2017, but the equipment sank during Hurricane Harvey after Laday got them stuck in the ground before the storm, according to the lawsuit.
“The equipment was a total loss,” the lawsuit asserts. “Plaintiff had to hire a company to retrieve the equipment.”
Sunbelt Rentals officials billed Laday for unreturned equipment and paying the crane company, but he hasn’t paid, according to the lawsuit.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Keith Tarvin Andrews, 30, on one count of murder.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Kindale Roshun Williams, 23, on one count of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.