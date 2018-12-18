LEAGUE CITY
In the county’s last election of 2018, Chad Tressler defeated Chris Gross on Tuesday for the final open spot on the the city council.
Voters handed Tressler the Position 6 spot with 1,328 votes to Gross’ 435 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Tressler, an engineer, and Gross, a teacher, went into the late season runoff after the two finished at the top of a three-person general election race in November.
Gross is the brother of Councilman Keith Gross, who declined to run for re-election, saying he planned to run for a judgeship in the future.
For Tressler, meanwhile, this election season was longer than he might have expected. Tressler filed an appointment of a campaign treasurer May 3 and then launched a campaign.
Before filing for office, Tressler served as a member of the city’s parks board, he said. Shortly after he filed to run for office, three councilmen quickly endorsed him.
In the November election, the two faced off against Silvio Vincenzo, a mortgage banker, with no one able to secure more than 50 percent of the vote necessary to avoid a runoff.
Tressler led the group with 11,274 votes, or 46.7 percent; while Gross finished second with 6,568 votes, or 27.3 percent; and Vincenzo ended with 6,277 votes, or 26 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns.
