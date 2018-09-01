The city of League City will change city hall hours beginning Tuesday.

City hall, city hall annex and other city administrative buildings will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7:30 a.m. to noon Fridays. 

City facilities with extended weekday and weekend hours, such as the library and parks in the city, will maintain their current hours.

For information, call 281-554-1025.

 — Angela Wilson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription