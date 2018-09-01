The city of League City will change city hall hours beginning Tuesday.
City hall, city hall annex and other city administrative buildings will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.
City facilities with extended weekday and weekend hours, such as the library and parks in the city, will maintain their current hours.
For information, call 281-554-1025.
— Angela Wilson
