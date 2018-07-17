The Galveston County Health District on Tuesday confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus in the county since 2016. In that year, six people were diagnosed with the disease.
The patient, a woman between the ages of 20 and 29, has been treated for West Nile Fever and has recovered, according to the Galveston County Health District. They are not releasing any further information on the patient to protect her medical privacy, officials said.
“When we have someone in this situation we are notified by the hospital or clinic that someone has tested positive for West Nile Virus,” said Ashley Tompkins, a spokeswoman for the health district.
“We then reach out to the patient and work to put together a report. The health district then sends the report to the state, and they tell us if they’ve confirmed it as a positive case.”
The patient was diagnosed in late June, Tompkins said. The Health District received confirmation from the state on Monday and made the announcement Tuesday.
No other cases of the disease have been recorded in Galveston County in 2018, officials said. But cases have recently been reported in Houston, Austin and the Rio Grande valley, according to news reports.
The Health District encouraged county residents to wear long clothes, use mosquito repellent and drain standing water in and around their homes.
Starting last Friday night, the Galveston County Mosquito Control began their protocol for dealing with cases of mosquito-borne diseases.
“We started spraying the area where that person lives and works,” Mosquito Control Director John Marshall said. “We do that seven nights in a row and set trappings. The whole island got sprayed [Monday] night by the trucks.”
They didn’t spray the area Saturday night due to other pre-scheduled sprayings in the county. The protocol will continue this week, with a break on Wednesday to set up mosquito traps, Marshall said.
“We’ll set out about 15 to 18 traps,” he said. “We’ll have a few on the strand area and throughout the island. They can get anywhere from five mosquitoes to 900 or 1,000. It just depends on the location.”
The mosquitoes are then sent to a state lab for examination, and the results are used to determine the future course of action, Marshall said.
“The state lab lets us know if they have a positive mosquito usually within two or three days,” he said. “It’s not a really unique problem for us in the area.”
For information on spraying schedules, contact the Galveston County Mosquito Control at 1(800)-842-5622.
