Gigi Cruz, left, waves to her husband aboard an oyster boat during a demonstration along the Texas City Dike levee in Texas City on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Oyster harvesters have been protesting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s management of the state’s oyster reefs.
Gigi Cruz, the wife of an oyster harvester, along with other oyster industry workers hold signs on the roadside along the Texas City Dike levee in Texas City on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Oyster boats congregate for a protest in the waters off the Texas City Dike levee in Texas City on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Oyster harvesters have been protesting the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s management of the state’s oyster reefs.
Oyster harvester Pablo Cervantes watches boats pass during a demonstration along the Texas City Dike levee in Texas City on Wednesday.
Oyster harvester Mario Vallejo watches a helicopter pass overhead while holding up his protest sign during a demonstration along the Texas City Dike levee in Texas City on Wednesday.
About 30 oyster boats took to the waves in Galveston Bay near Dollar Point on Wednesday to ask the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to open oyster reefs to harvesting before the season closes at the end of April.
