GALVESTON
Higher tides in the past few years have been blocking some residents from their West End neighborhood and they’re asking the city to improve the subdivision’s road.
It’s a problem facing people living in the 12-lot subdivision on the northern part of 11 Mile Road, an area accessible only by Settegast Road.
During certain times of the year, that road is impassable because of flooding, resident Hank Eilers said.
“My theory is that when they have strong winds in the Gulf, it pushes the water into the bay,” Eilers said. “It comes across here until it fills up.”
The flooding isn’t driven by rain, but by high tide, and when the salt water rises enough, residents of the subdivision lot can’t cross in their cars, he said.
Residents are only blocked from their homes a few times a year, when tides are particularly high, but it means they either have to turn around or wade through 3 feet of water, Eilers.
The 17-year resident has seen flooding like this only in the past four or five years, he said.
“Before that, we didn’t have these extremely high tides,” Eilers said. “We either stay in a motel or we stay with friends if you can’t get in.”
It’s a problem the city’s been aware of for three years when residents brought the issue to city staff’s attention, he said.
The city has installed a large culvert and has done a little work to elevate a small part of the road, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“At issue is that raising the current road may exacerbate flooding into nearby properties,” Maxwell said. “We are not allowed to flood some properties to alleviate issues with others.”
But residents think they’ve waited long enough, Eilers said.
Eilers has had to stay home from work or miss a doctor appointment when it’s flooded, he said.
“They understand that we have a problem,” Eilers said.
He’s also worried about emergency service vehicles reaching his home, he said.
The average high tides have increased in Galveston in the past 10 years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
In 2009, average maximum monthly water levels at the Pier 21 monitor were 1.78 feet, according to the data. In 2018, the average maximum monthly water level at the same location was 1.94 feet, according to the data.
The city would have to find a solution for Settegast Road that won’t increase flooding for other neighbors, Maxwell said. And the city would need to develop a plan that doesn’t adversely effect the surrounding wetlands, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.