In effort to clear his name, a Santa Fe veterinarian charged with rape and sexual battery in Louisiana has submitted a DNA sample to law enforcement and has passed a polygraph test, his attorney said.
Meanwhile, officials with the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office said Friday they still hadn’t received probable cause affidavits for the cases and that the documents wouldn’t be public information until officially filed in court.
Todd Michael Glover, 37, of Hitchcock, has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Allen Parish, court records show.
Aside from the charges, little information has been publicly released about what, exactly, Glover is accused of doing.
Paul Darrow, the attorney representing Glover, this week said he already is combating false information spreading about the case, namely the age of the complainants in question.
Glover’s charges on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office website briefly appeared as rape of someone younger than 13, but that was a filing error and the two women in question were 17, Darrow said.
A person can be charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana if he is accused of sexually assaulting someone younger than 13, or if the complainant was incapacitated because of drugs or if extreme force was used, according to state law.
“The jailer didn’t know how to properly input the charges into the computer system,” Darrow said.
Glover voluntarily provided a DNA sample to the Texas Rangers and passed a polygraph test, Darrow said.
Defense attorneys still haven’t seen the affidavits and declined to say more about the accusations, Darrow said.
“All I can say is we are looking forward to our day in court and aggressively defending this case,” Darrow said.
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested Glover on Dec. 26 at a Hitchcock residence at the request of the Coushatta Tribal Police Department. Glover was briefly held in the Galveston County Jail as a fugitive from justice before he waived his right to an extradition hearing and was taken to Louisiana, his attorney said.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office received documents from Louisiana asking for peace officers to arrest Glover because of pending charges, records show.
Glover was booked into the Allen Parish Jail on Dec. 28, where he stayed through the holidays until a judge gave him a bond during a short court appearance, court officials said. Glover was then released from jail on $90,000 bond, records show.
Glover owns and operates The Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.
