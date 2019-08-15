GALVESTON
A group of focused and energetic Galveston Independent School District middle school and high school students this week met for three days to come up with action plans for their campuses, focused on one essential question: How can students promote a positive culture in schools?
This retreat, sponsored by Causeway Galveston, a social and emotional learning program embedded in district schools thanks to grants from the Menninger Clinic and the Moody Foundation, was not just about feeling good but about taking action to address problems in schools ranging from nasty bathrooms to chaotic classrooms and hallways.
To address those problems and others, students prepared themselves by strengthening their own interpersonal skills over the first two days, then huddling on day three to brainstorm and come up with a plan.
“I want you to come up with three actions you want to own on your campus with the support of your group,” said Cherie Sanders, district coordinator for social and emotional learning and the workshop facilitator. “But before you do this, you have to understand what you can control and what you can’t control.”
Sanders walked among large circular tables of students — eight from AIM College and Career Preparatory Academy, 20 from Ball High School and 10 from Collegiate Academy — while students drew diagrams of ideas about what they could and could not control.
Social and emotional learning specialists from each school assisted students and will be there during the school year to provide support for the action plan each group comes up with.
“We talked with principals, teachers, counselors and therapists at the schools, looking for kids with leadership qualities who might not be so obvious,” Sanders said regarding choosing students for the retreat. In other words, not a popularity contest but a quest for diverse thinkers.
“Why is it important to know what you have control over?” Sanders asked the students and they replied: You’ve gotta know when to let go. It’s a waste of time trying to change something you have no control over. It’s good for you to know you don’t have to stress out over someone else’s actions.
“You know what I realized when I asked myself this question?” Sanders said. “I have no control over who my parents are. I’m lucky I got good ones, but I have no control over that.”
The discussion led to a breakthrough idea: We might not have control over certain things, but we can have influence over teachers, over administrators and over other students through our actions.
The students huddled again, this time to identify areas in their schools where they wanted to implement change: fighting, smoking and vaping, bathrooms, sexual assault on campus, better ways to get more students interested in art and social and emotional learning activities, a place to chill out.
“Sometimes, you can tell when somebody’s going to get violent, and we need to be leaders, to prevent it before it happens,” said Tayvean Lopez, a ninth grader at AIM. His group talked strategy for creating teams to act as mediators in those situations.
Ball High School students came up with the idea of designating Safe Teachers, trained and willing adults who students could go to when they’d experienced difficulties in school, like unwelcome sexual advances, and needed an advocate.
Collegiate students decided to create a Stress Room at their school, a place to sit quietly away from the constant noise and motion of the school.
“I want you to remember that 85 to 95 percent of people stop before they reach success,” Sanders said, looking around the room. “Eighty-five to 95 percent.
“When you take your plan to your school, you have to keep moving forward.”
