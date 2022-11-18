GALVESTON COUNTY
Thanksgiving is the next holiday on the calendar, but local law enforcement agencies are looking forward to bringing Christmas joy to children and families in need.
Numerous police departments and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office have initiatives to raise money or collect gifts for children in need. School districts provide the departments and sheriff’s office with information about vulnerable students so the efforts can be focused to serve those most in need.
BLUE SANTA
The most popular of the operations is Blue Santa in which Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, La Marque and Santa Fe police all are participating.
The Friendswood initiative, which has been going on since the 1980s, will benefit 50 to 75 families and 120 to 150 children, from infants to 12 years old, Lisa Price, assistant to the police chief, said. Families interested in participating can apply through Dec. 2. Gifts will be distributed from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 and 20, she said.
“This is a special opportunity for our officers to give back and help children in our community,” Price said.
La Marque’s Blue Santa initiative, which began 10 years ago, will benefit about 25 families and as many 100 children, officer Forest Gandy said.
Donations can be made at the police station through Dec. 9 and distribution is set for Dec. 10 at Jimmy Hayley Elementary School, 1431 Bayou Road, he said.
“This is a great opportunity to show another side of law enforcement, rather than arrests, tickets and citations,” Gandy said.
Santa Fe police have been participating for the past seven years and have seen growth in the program each year, said detective Jesse Cannon. Each year, the department sets money aside to purchase gifts for children, Cannon said.
“We used to do shop for a cop, but noticed the children would only want something small like a Hot Wheel,” Cannon said. “They do not want anything extravagant, so we asked families to provide a wish list.
“Whether it's socks or a bike, we try and get whatever they request.”
Dickinson police, who have been taking part in the program since 2008, will help more than 1,000 children this holiday season, officer Ricky Valdez said. The police seek toys and clothing for infants to teens, and will take special requests from families.
The department also will host a Pack a Patrol Car event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ziegler's Foods building, 2308 FM 517 E. Gifts will be distributed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20 at the police station.
“The history and growth of the program is an important part of this,” Valdez said. “There are families who have fallen on hard times and this gives us a chance that the children in Dickinson all get a present this Christmas.”
Galveston Police Department will collect unwrapped toys and bicycles for children across the city. No date has been set for distribution, but donations can be made at the station.
"As a department, we want to make Christmas enjoyable for all and give everybody a Merry Christmas," Sgt. Stacy Papillon said.
Pack a Patrol Car
Hitchcock started a initiative last year that saw success, Capt. Jeff Evans said. Police are accepting gifts for infants to teens for the initiative, with gifts accepted the same day to fill the vehicle.
The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Texas First Bank, 8128 state Highway 6, with cookies and cocoa for guests. All toys will directly support the students of Hitchcock ISD, Evans said.
“This is a difficult time right now with the economic crisis and the aftermath of COVID,” Evans said. “Families are still struggling to find work, so we are happy to assist in making a happy Christmas possible for the children in our community.”
Christmas with the Blue
Texas City is holding a large event called Christmas with the Blue on four distribution days, benefiting more than 700 children, public relations officer Timothy Herd said. Last year, the event reached out to homeless youth in the community and is focusing on foster children this year.
Gift bags with one large gift and three small gifts are being given to infants through 14-year-old children, Herd said.
The first distributions will be at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Texas City Police Department, 1004 Ninth Ave.
The other drives will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m on Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway Frontage Road.
“This is a great opportunity for us to build relationships in our community with the youth,” Herd said. “The contact we make carries on as they grow older and they recognize that we are here to keep them safe.”
Deputy Claus
Children in unincorporated areas of Galveston County will not be forgotten during the holiday season through Galveston County Sheriff’s Office's Deputy Claus program, in partnership with the Citizen Academy Alumni, Lt. Tom Hanson said.
The program, which has been going on for 20 years, will distribute to families outside city limits Dec. 19 and 20.
“This is a mutually beneficial program for us and the children,” Hanson said. “It is good for children to see us in a different, friendly light.”
Shop with a Cop
League City police are participating in Blue Santa to collect monetary donations or gift cards for Shop with a Cop to take 100 children from 30 families on a shopping trip to Target, officer Todd Young said.
Each family will accompany a police officer or firefighter to select two toys, some clothes, a jacket and some food, Young said.
“Not everybody gets something for Christmas, so it is our goal to help them with their needs,” Young said.
