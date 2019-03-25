The driver of a black Cadillac who was killed in a collision on Interstate Highway 45 early Saturday morning has been identified.
Juan Antonio Vasquez, 26, was from Houston. His car was apparently disabled on the highway and was either in a lane or pulled over when it was hit from behind by an F-250 pickup truck, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, public information officer for the Texas City Police Department.
The collision occurred in the 5000 block of I-45 on the southbound side at 4:20 a.m. March 23. Vasquez was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by the Texas City Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is still active, although preliminary reports said that alcohol didn’t appear to have been a factor and the driver of the pickup truck was fully cooperative with law enforcement.
— Kathryn Eastburn
