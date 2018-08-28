GALVESTON
Three top local leaders Tuesday called on Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush to personally look into complaints they have about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
A letter signed by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman asked Bush to respond to criticisms that the land office was creating a “top-down approach” to disaster recovery and not following through on its promise that recovery efforts would be managed at the local level.
Galveston County Commissioners on Monday had unanimously passed a resolution calling on the land office and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to rethink the way they are handling both housing and infrastructure funding going to Texas after Harvey.
“After speaking with your staff on several occasions, as well as having discussions with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, we believe there is no adequate relief in sight and respectfully ask for you to personally look into this and assist our community,” the letter stated.
Henry’s office drafted and emailed the letter to news organizations about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hours after the office sent the letter, Henry said he hoped the public appeal would sway Bush to listen.
“We would like for him to make a decision not only for Galveston County and hopefully other counties,” he said.
Initially, the letter didn’t have that effect.
A land office spokeswoman said the agency had not seen the letter before it was issued, and that it mischaracterized conversations between the agency and local leaders about recovery efforts.
“It’s demonstrating a clear lack of understanding about how this works,” spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
The main issues raised in the letter are the county’s claims the state did not consider local situations when outlining the way it wrote its low- to moderate-income requirements. The land office’s requirements disqualified some local people from funding for infrastructure projects because their incomes are too high, officials said.
“Natural disasters, and the associated impacts to the citizens of Texas are not restricted to most LMI areas,” the letter states. “Many households and communities across the state have undergone massive setbacks due to Hurricane Harvey regardless of incomes levels.”
The letter asks for “maximum flexibility” in the use of disaster recovery funds.
Galveston County governments have been allocated about $29.2 million for local infrastructure repairs, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the regional planning authority overseeing distribution of recovery funds.
Another $30 million has been allocated for local buyout programs.
Between those two funds, about $41.4 million must be spent to benefit low- to moderate-income residents, according to the area council.
The income requirements are bad policy that punishes flood victims who make higher incomes, Henry said. He said the land office had the power to change the income requirements at a local level to allow infrastructure projects to help more people.
The letter also asks for local control of housing recovery programs.
“Galveston County will not be successful in getting its citizens back to normalcy if the GLO runs programs from a top-down approach directed from Austin using outdated and unsubstantiated data created by FEMA to build their CDBG application database,” the letter states.
CDBG stands for Community Development Block Grant, one of the longest-running programs of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants fund local community development activities such as affordable housing, anti-poverty programs and infrastructure development.
Both the letter and Eck referred to a conference call county officials participated in with the land office, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. housing department officials.
The two sides characterize the meeting differently. The county said the housing department confirmed the land office could change the income requirements on its own, and allow the county to conduct projects in higher income areas.
Eck said that wasn’t true and the state and federal officials told the county it could petition for a change in the requirements. Henry called the land office’s insistence that Galveston County seek a waiver “misdirection.”
Eck was skeptical the federal government would approve such a change for one county, however, she said.
The requirement to spend 70 percent of federal funds on low- to moderate-income people was firm, and if Galveston County could not direct that share to projects locally, the money would be spent elsewhere in Texas, she said.
She compared the county’s efforts to change the income requirements to efforts after Hurricane Ike that resulted in state agencies being sued and reaching a conciliation agreement with several nonprofit agencies mandating how recovery money must be spent.
That conciliation agreement, among other things, required the city of Galveston to rebuild public housing that it demolished after Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008.
The housing department also had already rejected the county’s request for local control because the county could not provide data to back up its claims that it could handle local recovery, Eck said.
To prove that capacity, the county must show it has good financial controls and procurement procedures to avoid waste, fraud and duplication of benefits, Eck said.
The county already has proven it meets those requirements, Henry said.
“We have a national model that people call us about,” Henry said, referring to housing programs operated by the county after Hurricane Ike. “I’m confident of that. We even got accolades under Jerry Patterson.”
It would be up to the county to prove to the housing department that it can handle those things, Eck said.
“If HUD does not approve a direct allocation, the GLO does not have the authority to do so,” she said.
Henry planned to meet with other leaders from other counties in a series of meetings in Austin this week, he said. He had not spoken to anyone from the land office as of Tuesday evening, he said.
