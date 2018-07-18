GALVESTON
The city in August plans to change the process for building inspections on new construction and major remodels in an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs, officials said.
The city this week announced changes to how it assigns and carries out building inspections. The department itself is undergoing major changes, especially after half of the inspectors either retired or left for other positions in the past six months, The Daily News reported this week.
The building department is making two major changes, including requiring work be ready for comprehensive inspections instead of allowing it be done piecemeal. The department also will change how it schedules inspections, said Todd Sukup, the city’s assistant director of development services.
Inspections requested before 7 a.m. will be scheduled on the same day, while inspection requests that come in after 7 a.m. will be scheduled for the next day, he said.
Sukup acknowledged the changes could be a hassle for some longtime customers who are used to the existing system.
“While we understand that these changes will be an adjustment for how we have generally done business in Galveston, we truly hope that once the transition period is over both the city and our customers will recognize the long-term benefits to these key changes that we are making,” Sukup said.
“The end goal for all of us is to make the building process on the island easier to navigate for those who are investing in Galveston.”
The city recently hired a new assistant director of development services to oversee the building inspections part of the department and has been making changes to streamline how the department operates, Planning Director Tim Tietjens has said.
Sukup, the city’s new assistant director, has 28 certifications, Tietjens said. Sukup was previously in Texas City, where he served as the chief building official, planning coordinator and floodplain administrator.
Tietjens and Sukup have been pushing for some changes in the department, including cross-training inspectors, they said.
Most of the inspectors are certified in one trade, but the city’s plan is to cross-train so inspectors can work in all areas, Tietjens said. The cross-training would help by allowing the city to send one inspector to a property instead of having several people go for an inspection, he said.
Beginning Aug. 1, contractors will be required to have different trade areas completed in their projects before having an inspection, according to the city. For instance, before the first inspection, the frame, electrical rough-in, mechanical rough-in and plumbing top-out will all need to be completed, according to the city.
Before the final inspection, the building, electrical work, mechanical work and plumbing all will need to be completed, according to the city.
“These changes are the first step in a departmental move toward providing full-service combination inspections of construction projects,” spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said. “These changes will provide for a complete inspection while reducing the city’s operating costs.”
