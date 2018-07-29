LEAGUE CITY
The political scene in the region looks different than the one Geri Bentley first entered back in 2009, the former League City council member and founder of the Clear Lake Tea Party said.
But, despite the difference, the tea party remains a major influence in local politics, Bentley said.
The tea party’s national influence has declined in recent years, according to several national publications. But Bentley disagrees.
“We haven’t gone away, but we are operating differently,” Bentley said.
Yet, with November elections on the horizon, current city council members say the look of local politics has changed substantially since the tea party’s heyday.
“Geri and Heidi (Hansing) didn’t run, and when the incumbents don’t run, it changes the makeup,” Councilman Nick Long said. “And it’s fine, but the biggest problem is we spend a lot more money now.”
Political infighting and accusations boiled to the surface in League City politics in recent years, culminating when the council in December 2016 voted to fire then-City Manager Mark Rohr.
The council voted to fire Rohr after months of open fighting with Mayor Pat Hallisey. Rohr in September 2016 accused Hallisey of breaching the city’s charter by discussing an economic development prospect that was supposed to be confidential and violating the city’s council-manager form of government, in which the city manager runs day-to-day operations.
The political conversation, despite some remaining differences, has become much more civil in recent months, Hallisey said. Hallisey is not a member of the tea party.
“That’s one thing I ran on three years ago — trying to bring some civility back to the table,” Hallisey said. “It’s considerably more civil than it was three years ago.”
The tea party rose to national prominence around the 2008 election of then-President Barack Obama, touting itself as a grassroots conservative movement and sponsoring candidates in elections across the country.
Locally, the story was much the same.
Bentley, along with her husband, John Bentley, who died in 2015, joined the national movement when they founded the Clear Lake Tea Party in 2009 from the dining room of their home, she said.
Bentley was one of two members of the Clear Lake Tea Party, along with Hansing, who campaigned for League City council spots in 2012 on a no-new-taxes platform.
“I remember, The Daily News ran a headline about a tea party takeover,” Bentley said. “There were two of us. It was hard — they talk about grassroots — but we were dirt roots. We unseated incumbents.”
During her time on city council — from 2012 to 2016 — she was able to pass several different measures with tea party support, including a resolution prohibiting city departments from cooperating with federal directives or requests to house undocumented immigrants in 2014, Bentley said.
Installing Nghiem Doan as the city attorney is another highlight of the tea party’s influence on the council, Bentley said.
But both Bentley and Hansing did not run for re-election in 2016, opening the door for other candidates to join the council, Hallisey said.
“Then you end up with councilmen Larry Millican, Greg Gripon and Hank Dugie, who are thoughtful in the way they present themselves,” Hallisey said. “The others left over — Nick Long and Keith Gross — were never part of the explosive bunch, anyway.”
Long, one of the more conservative members of the council remaining, agrees with the tea party in some respects, but isn’t a member, he said.
The city council doesn’t always agree, but the conversation is more civil than it was several years ago, Hallisey said.
Tea party activists faced a defeat in a 2017 fight to stop a $487 million Clear Creek school district bond election that eventually passed with 63 percent of the vote.
In November, three spots on the council could be up for grabs. Councilman Dan Becker is term-limited, opening up Position 1, and councilmen Dugie, Gross and Long, along with Hallisey, all could be facing re-election bids.
While no tea party candidates have announced their candidacy, Bentley said she expects the group to remain active.
“We’re always changing our way of operating,” Bentley said. “We used to host rallies, now we are crafting legislation and working from the inside.”
