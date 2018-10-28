Galveston has had its fair share of people visiting its beaches and a rare few who happen to find a message in a bottle along the island’s sandy shores.
On May 24 of this year, while on vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Ron and Jeanine Dillon, along with their youngest son, Nate, and a family friend, Darius, put a few messages into two bottles to memorialize the third anniversary of their oldest son’s passing.
Ryan, who was 23, died in a motorcycle accident on May 24, 2015.
The bottles were launched into the sea.
On Oct. 14, the Dillon family, who reside in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, received an email from an Oklahoma family in Galveston for a cruise vacation. The message left Jeanine Dillon amazed and excited, she said.
“When I saw the email saying that the bottle was found, I was overwhelmed with emotions,” Jeanine Dillon said. “I could barely speak between crying. I never thought anyone would actually find it and, if they did, would ever contact me about it.”
Dillon reached out to the email correspondent and a friendship was born.
The bottle, found by Dylan Davis and Hoss Tugmon about two blocks from the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier on 25th Street and Seawall Boulevard, at first appeared to be trash, said Amy Rather, mother of Davis and aunt to Tugmon.
“When we finally figured out it had a message in it we were so excited because we thought we had found a pirate’s treasure or something,” Rather said. “It looked really old.”
Once the family was able to get the message out of the bottle, they began to understand it was a letter from a mother to the son she’d lost, Rather said.
“When my mother, Terri Tugmon, started to read the letter, we all became very emotional,” Rather said. “It was especially hard because we were on vacation to celebrate my sister beating breast cancer over this last year. My mom just cried; it was super hard because her child survived and this other mom lost hers. It was tough. There was no question this letter linked our families, and we will be lifelong friends.”
The Dillon family is still taking it one day and one step at a time after the loss of their son, Ron Dillon said.
“Ryan was an amazing young man who left a good impression on everyone he ever met,” Ron Dillon said. “He’s always missed, but never forgotten. He’s now our angel in heaven. Thank you to the Tugmon family for picking up that bottle on the beach and reaching out to us.”
Considering themselves to be a family of faith, the Tugmon family believes this encounter to be one that only God could design, Rather said.
They felt it was important to contact the Dillon family to let them know their message wasn’t sent in vain.
“This bottle represents more than just a letter from a mom to a son,” Rather said. “It could’ve been picked up by anyone, but it was picked up by a family in recovery from a life-changing disease, written by a mom in her own life-altering event. This was a message of hope and survival, a message that even when life changes and the unexpected happens, there’s a way to go on, to survive.”
Rather said the Tugmon family, while on their cruise, saw a rainbow every day.
“We’ve been on several cruises and that’s never happened before,” she said. “We saw it as a promise that even in the worst of storms, God’s promise to carry us through the storm remains.”
(1) comment
Great story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.