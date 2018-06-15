GALVESTON
The neighborhood known as North of Broadway has long had an unsavory reputation among many, officials and people living there said.
It had the highest concentration of poverty and the highest concentration of both public housing and blighted private housing on the island and a reputation for crime, especially crime associated with the drug trade. It also was the most obviously neglected in allocations of city investment in infrastructure and code enforcement.
But the neighborhood, north of the city’s main thoroughfare and running west of 25th Street for many blocks, has been undergoing a transformation through new public and private investment, the work of nonprofits and renewed feelings of ownership, those same sources said.
During the State of the City this week, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said the area was a cornerstone in plans to improve the entire city.
‘IT’S ALL PAST DUE’
“The whole area of North of Broadway is no different than any other area of town, it’s all past due,” Yarbrough said of city investment in roads and drainage there.
Many longtime residents welcome some of the changes that have been made and those discussed. They said they’ve seen measures to better meet residents’ needs and rid the neighborhood of problems that had vexed it in the past. But they also said they hoped the neighborhood would keep its roots, particularly those in Galveston’s rich African-American history.
Yarbrough said the plans for the neighborhood can be broken into three zones: West of 25th Street to 33rd Street, 33rd Street to 46th Street and 46th Street westward. Part of the plans included a possible renaming to get away from the negative views of the neighborhood, he said.
‘NEW ORLEANS FLAIR’
“We think of ‘North of Broadway’ — oh my gosh everything you could imagine to even think of — prostitution, slums,” Yarbrough said. “We’re going to find a euphemism that’s better than North of Broadway.”
In the area between 25th and 33rd streets, new roads, curbs and sidewalks would all be going in alongside new business developments, he said. A new public works building and fire station under construction will usher in new private business, he said. Renewed green spaces would be part of the plan, he said.
“We want to give it a New Orleans flair,” Yarbrough said.
The neighborhood between 33rd and 46th streets would stay residential, he said. The city was looking at how to improve its ordinances, such as for wrecker yards, to improve appearances, he said. With infill development, the city could create the environment for more housing development, he said.
“We have ordinances that haven’t been enforced, but we’re going to hold ourselves to a higher standard,” Yarbrough said.
‘HEARTBEAT OF THE CITY’
West of 46th Street would likely stay commercial with warehouses and other industries already in place, Yarbrough said.
Lawrence Thomas has spent time and worked in the neighborhood for decades and watched many changes there unfold, he said. Thomas, 65, grew up playing at Wright Cuney Recreation Center at 718 41st St., even though his family lived outside the traditional boundaries of the neighborhood.
At that time, the city was still operating under racist segregation laws and the neighborhood became the epicenter of African-American life in Galveston, he said.
“Galveston was still segregated and it was pretty much the No. 1 place you could go,” Thomas said. “It was the heartbeat of the city for black people.”
‘SORT OF IGNORED’
Over time, that became less and less the case, he said. Though African-Americans were predominantly the homeowners and residents in the neighborhood, it became less of a destination for people living in other parts of the city because other civic outlets might be closer, he said.
Thomas watched this working at Wright Cuney first in the 1970s and later when he returned to work there in 2006 after a career with Galveston Independent School District as a teacher, coach and administrator, he said. He now teaches music to children at Wright Cuney.
Particularly in the 1990s and early 2000s, the neighborhood suffered from being “sort of ignored” and the problems associated with historically less affluent areas occurred, Thomas said.
‘THERE’S NOBODY LEFT’
While the vast majority of people weren’t involved in crime, for instance, the few that were made it bad for everyone and there seemed to be little enforcement to make that stop, Thomas said. Those problems earned the neighborhood a bad reputation, even if it wasn’t entirely fair, he said.
“If somebody did a drug deal in the middle of Cedar Lawn during the day, every police car would be there in a second,” Thomas said. “Everybody from kids to adults knew it was happening. If kids knew, I know police knew.
“That was before Ike, at the same time you had great people but they were trapped in their homes too because of the nonsense going on,” Thomas said.
During Ike, much of the low-lying neighborhood flooded, he said. Some of the largest, public housing complexes were demolished and many of the residents moved out of town, he said. Housing has returned — albeit with fewer units — and the new structures are beautiful, he said.
But the displacement had left a “bad taste” for many longtime residents, he said.
“Really, there’s nobody left here who used to live here,” said Ernest Wells, who had lived in Palm Terrace — a low income housing complex — before the storm and now lives in The Oaks, a mixed-income neighborhood that replaced it.
NEW BEGINNING
Still, the changes were largely positive, Thomas said. The new investments in streetlights and roads improved the look and safety of the neighborhood and the new housing looked “awesome,” he said.
“Things are better because in a sense it gave everybody a chance to start off fresh, a new beginning with rules and regulations,” Thomas said.
Before the city started its increased investment, other services had also cropped up that helped the neighborhood, such as Galveston Urban Ministries, which offers job training and helps meet the needs of people living in the community, Thomas said.
Josh Dorrell, the head of Galveston Urban Ministries, moved to the neighborhood and opened his nonprofit after the storm. The buildings on Ball and 43rd streets offer job skills training to help residents maybe working multiple minimum wage jobs find higher-paying work, Dorrell said.
“We’re one of the villagers, not the whole village itself,” Dorrell said. “We try and look at our community and say, ‘What do we have and what do we need?”
The ministry hosts family nights and services to help children with homework or build teamwork, communication and healthy relationship skills, he said. It also offers educational field trips for both children and adults from the neighborhood, such as fishing trips, he said.
‘IT’LL BE FINE’
Dorrell views the changes underway and renewed investment in the community as a move in the right direction, he said. The new lighting, streets and housing help instill ownership in the community and a mindset of empowerment to build safe neighborhoods, he said.
Thomas agreed.
Galveston has a rich history and many older neighborhoods have had periods of redevelopment and revitalization, he said. In those instances, reminders of the past were always valued, he said.
“Everybody wants their history told,” Thomas said. “The black Americans who lived here want to come home and see something that still reflects where they grew up. It’s difficult, but that’s the big trick to everything we do in Galveston.
“If you do it how’s been done in any other neighborhood — respecting history — it’ll be fine.”
