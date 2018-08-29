The College of the Mainland Foundation will have its annual gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City.
COM alumni Tanya Elisa Baker, William McGarvey and Michael Navarro will be recognized for their contributions to the college and the community through their professional and personal excellence.
Tickets are $125 a person and can be purchased at www.com.edu/giving/galatickets.
— Angela Wilson
