Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush shows an old map of Cass County while teaching a Texas history class to students at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush helped students read and decipher one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps in an interactive lesson.
Stephen Prze reacts to the weight of a cannonball that was recovered at the Alamo by the Texas General Land Office during a special Texas history lesson by Commissioner George P. Bush at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush brought the cannonball as a surprise to the students after the lesson.
Isabella Helms, from left, Sandra Gorham and Diego Bernal use magnifying glasses to observe one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps from the Texas General Land Office archives during a visit from Commissioner George P. Bush at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush visited the school to give the students an interactive lesson as part of his year of education initiative.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush helps Alice Gilmore and Katherine Lopez gather observations from one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps from the Texas General Land Office archives during a visit to Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush gave the students an interactive Texas history lesson using items from the Land Office's archives.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush high-fives Oppe Elementary students that welcomed him to the school during a visit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Students told Bush about Oppe’s environmental and coastal projects.
Fernando Almazan puts on a glove that was brought by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for his visit and Texas history lesson at Oppe Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The gloves were required for the students to touch a cannonball that was recovered at the Alamo by the General Land Office.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush shows an old map of Cass County while teaching a Texas history class to students at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush helped students read and decipher one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps in an interactive lesson.
Stephen Prze reacts to the weight of a cannonball that was recovered at the Alamo by the Texas General Land Office during a special Texas history lesson by Commissioner George P. Bush at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush brought the cannonball as a surprise to the students after the lesson.
Isabella Helms, from left, Sandra Gorham and Diego Bernal use magnifying glasses to observe one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps from the Texas General Land Office archives during a visit from Commissioner George P. Bush at Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush visited the school to give the students an interactive lesson as part of his year of education initiative.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush helps Alice Gilmore and Katherine Lopez gather observations from one of Stephen F. Austin’s original maps from the Texas General Land Office archives during a visit to Oppe Elementary in Galveston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Bush gave the students an interactive Texas history lesson using items from the Land Office's archives.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush high-fives Oppe Elementary students that welcomed him to the school during a visit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Students told Bush about Oppe’s environmental and coastal projects.
Fernando Almazan puts on a glove that was brought by Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush for his visit and Texas history lesson at Oppe Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The gloves were required for the students to touch a cannonball that was recovered at the Alamo by the General Land Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.