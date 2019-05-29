GALVESTON
A man walking across Broadway was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning, Galveston police said.
The man stepped out into traffic near 53rd Street about 6 a.m. when the driver of a black Toyota Camry was traveling east through a green light, department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
The department has not yet identified the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty sheriff's deputy, and the department is not yet releasing the deputy's name, a sheriff's office spokesman said.
No charges have been filed against the driver and none are expected, Schirard said.
Witnesses stated the pedestrian had been walking back and forth on Broadway repeatedly before the crash, Schirard said.
The investigation into the fatality is underway, officials said.
