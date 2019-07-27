The Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Galveston County Food Bank.
The foundation is named after the founders of Southern Newspapers Inc., which operates The Galveston County Daily News. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, owns Southern Newspapers Inc.
“It's through the kind and unselfish giving of the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation that allows us at the Galveston County Food Bank to play a small role in making a difference in the lives of the hungry people of Galveston County," said Donnie VanAckeren, development director at the food bank.
The donation will help the organization continue to provide nutritious food for those at risk of hunger in Galveston County, VanAckeren said.
For information, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.