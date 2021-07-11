Galveston City council is considering adding a weekend-only cadre of code enforcement officers focused on policing complaints commonly associated with vacation rentals. But the cost of new city marshals, which would quadruple the force, could carry a hefty price tag of up to $2.3 million.
The Question of the Week is: Are problems associated with short-term rentals severe enough to warrant Galveston spending $2.3 million to hire more city marshals to crack down on violations?
