The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is receiving an endowment of $250,000 toward a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition program from Sodexo, a global leader in health care food service and facilities management, officials with Sodexo said Monday.
The new clinical nutrition doctorate aligns the medical branch’s dietetics education expertise and Sodexo’s commitment to developing future clinical nutrition practitioners in health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.