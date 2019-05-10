Theater students, who are learning stage combat, performed their skills proficiency test with scenes from various plays as part of a final at College of the Mainland on Thursday.
Students were judged by K. Jenny Jones, the only woman certified as a Fight Master by Society of American Fight Directors.
Friends and relatives were invited to watch the students perform their scenes, which included sword fights and dialogue.
Scenes came from plays such as the drama "King Arthur" and the comedy "I Hate Hamlet."
In two years at College of the Mainland, students can become certified in stage combat.
