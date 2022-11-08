Respiratory syncytial virus, an illness most dangerous to infants and children, is surging in the county and causing a rise in hospitalizations, Galveston County Health District officials said.
“There is a large increase in the county of RSV now,” Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority said. “Since it mostly affects children, we are seeing an increase in the number of children being hospitalized right now."
From Oct. 23-29, there were more than 70 cases of RSV in the county, according to data from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
As of Nov. 4, the total RSV positivity rate is 16.5 percent.
From a national perspective, in the 2022-2023 season, the overall rate of RSV-associated hospitalizations was 9 per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Roughly 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized for the illness each year, according to the data.
After children 12 months of age and younger, the second most vulnerable group are people 65 and older, according to the data.
RSV is spiking at a time when COVID and the flu are circulating, causing some health care professionals warn of a so-called “tripledemic."
“Although it is very early in the season for RSV and influenza, the numbers are still going up steadily,” Keiser said.
On a more encouraging front, COVID cases are significantly low this time of year, Keiser said.
The health district reported a total of 106 positive COVID-19 cases and 283 recoveries for Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. To date, the report included 80 current cases and 26 older cases newly reported to the health district.
RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two. But RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis — inflammation of the small airways in the lung — and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the United States.
RSV is most commonly prevalent in children for one main reason, Keiser said.
“A huge part of it is their immature immune systems,” he said. “What we are seeing with RSV is that it predominantly affects the very young."
With a weakened immune system, fighting off illnesses and respiratory problems are known to be increasingly more difficult than attempting to do so with a more mature immune system.
One of the best ways people can protect themselves from RSV is by taking similar precautions to those taken during the COVID-19 spikes, Keiser said.
The CDC advises avoiding close contact with sick people, washing hands often and cleaning frequently touched surfaces to prevent the spread of the illness.
Symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, according to the CDC.
These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once, according to the CDC. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms might be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties.
“If your child gets sick, the most common signs we worry about are if they have trouble breathing and if they have trouble eating,” Keiser said.
“If you feel uncomfortable about how your child looks, do not be afraid to cry wolf,” Keiser said.
