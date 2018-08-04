A year after Hurricane Harvey, assessed property values in most Galveston County cities are higher compared with 2017, allaying fears among city leaders the late summer storm would force them to get by on less tax revenue or raise tax rates.
Data from Galveston County’s Central Appraisal District show that Harvey slowed, but didn’t stop growth in most of the county’s 12 incorporated cities.
Friendswood, for example, expects to collect more money in property taxes next year than it will this fiscal year, despite widespread flooding that damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes in the city, Mayor Mike Foreman said.
The city projects collected a little more than $18.2 million in property tax revenue during the 2019 fiscal year, up about 0.5 percent from the $18.1 million it expects for this fiscal year, according to budget proposals released by the city this week.
“We’re going to collect pretty close to the same amount, even with the devaluations we’ve had,” Foreman said. “We’re really doing OK.”
The net taxable value of all properties in Friendswood at the end of July was $3.41 billion, according to the Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector’s Office. Assessments for the coming tax year, counting both certified property values and properties still under review by the county’s appraisal review board, show a total possible valuation of $3.52 billion, an increase of about 3.2 percent.
It’s a similar story in other cities.
Certified property values in Texas City, La Marque, Kemah and Santa Fe already have surpassed the net taxable values recorded in those cities during 2017, according to the tax office.
Galveston and League City are only percentage points from surpassing 2017 taxable values, with hundreds of millions of dollars in property still under review by the appraisal review board.
Of the 12 incorporated cities in Galveston County, only Dickinson’s assessments show a net loss in property values, even after properties under review are considered.
Dickinson officials last week said they expected the city to collect about $200,000 less in property taxes next year. The records from the appraisal district show that — even with properties being challenged at the review board — the city has about $91.6 million less in taxable value than in 2017.
Dickinson was the most widely damaged city in Galveston County by Harvey’s floodwaters.
Friendswood also was flooded badly in areas, although the damage was not as widespread. The increased values from properties that were not damaged are projected to be high enough to offset the loss to the city from damaged homes, Foreman said.
Foreman’s own home flooded and its value dropped 19 percent, he said. Other properties in the city lost as much as 50 percent of their value, he said.
“I know the 2,400 homes we saw flooded during the storm, we definitely saw their appraised value drop,” Foreman said.
The flipside is that 85 percent of the homes in Friendswood did not flood and their taxable values increased, Friendswood City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
Harvey slowed growth in Friendswood’s tax base, however. The city saw a 5.8 percent increase in its tax base in 2017. In 2016, the base increased 9.4 percent, according to city budget documents. The city’s budget had grown by $10 million, to $58 million total, between 2016 and 2018.
Slow growth and costs incurred by the city because of Harvey will affect Friendswood’s budget for years to come, Kabiri said. Those effects were amplified by a decision last year to set the property tax rate below the effective rate. That meant the city intentionally collected less money overall from property owners than it had in previous years.
“The fluctuation in values with respect to Harvey did have an impact on us,” Kabiri said. “Not a devastating effect, but some effect.”
Property taxes provide about 30 percent of Friendswood’s revenue. Increases in property values determined by appraisals would drive revenue increases, Foreman said.
The city council will consider the same $0.5273 per $100 valuation it had this year. But because of the growth in property values, the city projects to collect $428,000 more.
Harvey’s aftereffects have not required cuts to city services, but the city is $4.5 million in the hole because of emergency spending out of reserve funds, Foreman said.
He expected the Federal Emergency Management Agency would reimburse those expenses eventually, but in the short term, the city might maintain a tax rate higher than the effective rate, he said.
Property valuations after Harvey stand in contrast to those after Hurricane Ike, which struck Galveston County 10 years ago.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, property values dropped in seven of Galveston County’s 13 cities.
The results were almost a mirror of Harvey, with the largest drops coming in the southern and eastern parts of the county, where Ike made landfall and caused flooding.
Officials in some cities said it was too early to say how much more or less they will collect in the next year, because leaders had yet to vote on a tax rate — and because the county’s numbers don’t reflect local exemptions and deductions that are made before the city begins collecting.
For instance, while the appraisal district’s figures have the assessed value of properties in Texas City at about $5.2 billion, the city’s budget calculates the taxable value at about $4.8 billion after exemptions, said Laura Boyd, Texas City’s finance director.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
